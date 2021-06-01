ENTERTAINMENT

‘Daily Show’ Breaks Down How Badly Donald Trump Is Handling Retirement

From the ex-president’s ban from social media to his break-up with Fox News.

A 16-minute montage released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Monday shows how well Donald Trump is handling his post-presidency life.

“Not well,” reads the caption of the lengthy supercut.

The video features recent segments from the show in which host Noah dissects some of Trump’s wildest antics since leaving office following his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Topics include Trump’s desperate attempt to circumvent his banning from social media platforms for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot and his break-up with his former favorite cable network, Fox News.

Watch the video here:

