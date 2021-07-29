'Let’s Drag Delta’s Ass': COVID-19 Variant Gets Hilariously Roasted By ‘Daily Show’ Team

“The Daily Show” team is about as sick of the delta variant of the coronavirus as you are and they’re fighting back the best way they can ― with jokes.

“You’ll never be as big as the original COVID,” Roy Wood Jr. said to the variant in a new clip. “The OG COVID got Tom Hanks, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres. You’ll be lucky if you get to go on tour with Ted Nugent.”

“Hey delta, you’re the worst spinoff I’ve ever seen,” said Desi Lydic. “And I’ve seen every episode of ‘Joey.’”

See the full takedown below: