Daily Show

'Daily Show' Guest Host Dulcé Sloan Reveals How She Knows Jesus Was Black

She has the evidence.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” correspondent Dulcé Sloan kicked off her week as host with a look at Egypt’s complaint about a Netflix series in which a Black actor was cast to play Cleopatra.

Egypt‘s Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said in a statement that Cleopatra was of Greek descent and had “white skin and Hellenistic characteristics.”

“Oh, OK. Egypt is concerned about ‘historical accuracy,’” Sloan said, complete with air quotes. “I didn’t hear you complain when all the ‘Mummy’ movies came out. We got mummies coming back from the dead, chasing Brendan Fraser, and y’all don’t have a problem, and then a Black woman plays Cleopatra and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘That didn’t happen! That didn’t happen!’”

But she also proposed a solution.

“OK, you can have Cleopatra,” she said. “But then we get Jesus. I mean, it’s only fair. We all know Jesus was Black because he was found guilty in court ― and he did nothing wrong.”

See more in her Monday night monologue:

