'The Daily Show' Digs Up Old Clips To Put Fox News' Hypocrisy On Full Display

Outraged personalities at Fox News have since lobbed just about every accusation in the book , describing the raid as the “worst attack on the United States in modern history,” comparing the FBI to the Russian KGB and calling for the FBI to be defunded.

Simply titled, “Fox News On Hillary But Make The Footage Trump,” the “Daily Show” supercut contained clips of Fox News personalities who were up in arms in 2016 after then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was found to have used a private email server to conduct government business as secretary of state. At the time, they seemed very distressed about the potential mishandling of classified information and were passionate about having the FBI act.