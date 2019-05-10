Looking for some positive affirmations with which to begin your day?

Then it’s probably best not to check out a supercut from “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” which spotlights the negativity expressed by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro was in March was off the air for two weeks after making Islamophobic comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The montage shared online Thursday shows her attempting to rile up viewers with statements like, “You disgust me,” and name-calling that includes “you bozo,” “swamp scum” and “demon rat.”

It’s anything but life-affirming.

Check out the clip here: