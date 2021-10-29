Personalities on Fox News were indignant when Black Lives Matter protesters blocked streets.
But when people protesting President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates held up traffic in New York this week? Well, the stars of the network that’s become a hotbed of coronavirus and vaccine misinformation were a whole lot more forgiving.
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” exposed the different responses in a supercut — “Fox News All Of A Sudden Loves Protesters Blocking Traffic” — on Thursday.
“Take a wild guess who loves protesters blocking traffic now,” the Comedy Central program captioned the clip.
Watch the video here: