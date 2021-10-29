Entertainment

Spot The Difference Between Fox News' Coverage Of Anti-Vaccine And BLM Protests

“Take a wild guess who loves protesters blocking traffic now," Trevor Noah's team wrote in the supercut caption.
Personalities on Fox News were indignant when Black Lives Matter protesters blocked streets.

But when people protesting President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates held up traffic in New York this week? Well, the stars of the network that’s become a hotbed of coronavirus and vaccine misinformation were a whole lot more forgiving.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” exposed the different responses in a supercut — “Fox News All Of A Sudden Loves Protesters Blocking Traffic” — on Thursday.

“Take a wild guess who loves protesters blocking traffic now,” the Comedy Central program captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

