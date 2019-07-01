POLITICS

'The Daily Show' Finds No Difference Between Fox News And North Korea State TV

The similarities are uncanny.

Although Fox News is a privately owned network, journalists like CNN’s Chris Cuomo have called it “state TV” for the way it aggrandizes President Donald Trump.

The claim may have some truth, according to “The Daily Show.”

The Comedy Central series posted a clip Monday morning comparing worshipful statements made about Kim Jong Un on North Korea State TV with obsequious comments made about Trump by Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro.

Spoiler alert: The similarities between the hyperbolic statements are uncanny.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
The Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un Meeting
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jeanine Pirro Fox News North Korea Kim Jong Un
CONVERSATIONS