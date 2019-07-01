Although Fox News is a privately owned network, journalists like CNN’s Chris Cuomo have called it “state TV” for the way it aggrandizes President Donald Trump.
The claim may have some truth, according to “The Daily Show.”
The Comedy Central series posted a clip Monday morning comparing worshipful statements made about Kim Jong Un on North Korea State TV with obsequious comments made about Trump by Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro.
Spoiler alert: The similarities between the hyperbolic statements are uncanny.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
The Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un Meeting