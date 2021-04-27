The great Fox News red meat freakout of April 2021 was remembered in a short but scathing “Daily Show” montage on Tuesday.

Personalities on the conservative network over the weekend railed against the bogus report that President Joe Biden’s climate plan would slash the vast majority of red meat from Americans’ diets.

Fox’s John Roberts backpedaled on the claims Monday.

See the amount of time dedicated to the meat freakout compared with the network’s apology here: