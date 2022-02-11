Damning Fox News Supercut From 'Daily Show' Exposes Network's Newest Hypocrisy

Fox News has turned the Canadian trucker protests into its latest obsession, with many of its hosts practically egging on drivers opposed to vaccine mandates as they head to the border and shut down key crossings.

The right-wing network’s coverage of the situation at the northern border has been very different from how their personalities have handled the southern one.

A new “Daily Show” supercut shows the hypocrisy by mashing up footage of the trucker protests with comments Fox News figures have made about migrants approaching from the south:

The truckers are ostensibly drivers protesting vaccine mandates.

However, the Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents truckers, said last month that “a great number of these protestors have no connection to the trucking industry and have a separate agenda.”