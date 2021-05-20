‘Daily Show’ Turns GOP Spin On Capitol Riot Into Damning Educational Video

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday went back in time to rip Republicans over their desperate attempts to rewrite history about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Comedy Central show turned GOP lawmakers’ downplaying of the violence into a ’50s style educational video. It contrasts comments from lawmakers with footage of the violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.
Watch the video here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter