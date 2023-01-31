What's Hot

3 Memphis Fire Dept. Workers Terminated After Failing To Render Proper Aid To Tyre Nichols

Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star, Dies At 75

RNC Brings Pillow Guy And His Outrageous Election Conspiracy Theories Into The Fold

Chris Hayes Names And Shames Right-Wingers Who Pushed False Pelosi Smears

'Y'all Wanna Hear Some?' Stephen Colbert Has George Santos' Karaoke Recordings

Trump Suggests, Yet Again, He Trusts Putin Over U.S. Intelligence 'Lowlifes'

Opinion: George Santos Should Be The New Face Of The GOP

Seth Meyers Spots 'Alarming' Parallels Between Trump In 2016 And Now

Jimmy Fallon Rips Ron DeSantis With A Trumpy Slogan For 2024

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Manhattan DA Investigating Trump To Present Evidence To Grand Jury: Report

Deadline Nears For Alec Baldwin In Deadly Movie Set Shooting

Entertainment the daily showTyre NicholsD.L. Hughley

‘Daily Show’ Host D.L. Hughley Finds WTF Moment In Fox News' Tyre Nichols Coverage

The guest presenter also sarcastically said he couldn't put his finger on why the Black cops accused of beating Nichols were arrested so fast.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Comedian D.L. Hughley jumped into the guest host chair for Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” and immediately tackled the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hughley sarcastically wondered why the five officers allegedly involved were arrested so fast.

“I’ve gotta wonder why. There’s something about them that looks fast-arrest-worthy,” he joked as images of the men, who are all Black, appeared on screen.

“I can’t put my finger on it, but I want to arrest them myself,” he added.

Hughley also highlighted a moment in Fox News’ coverage of the death that he “really did not see” coming, when former ESPN journalist Jason Whitlock attempted to link the violence to single, Black mothers.

“What the fuck is he talking about?” he asked.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community