‘Daily Show’ Host D.L. Hughley Finds WTF Moment In Fox News' Tyre Nichols Coverage

Comedian D.L. Hughley jumped into the guest host chair for Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” and immediately tackled the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hughley sarcastically wondered why the five officers allegedly involved were arrested so fast.

“I’ve gotta wonder why. There’s something about them that looks fast-arrest-worthy,” he joked as images of the men, who are all Black, appeared on screen.

“I can’t put my finger on it, but I want to arrest them myself,” he added.

Hughley also highlighted a moment in Fox News’ coverage of the death that he “really did not see” coming, when former ESPN journalist Jason Whitlock attempted to link the violence to single, Black mothers.

“What the fuck is he talking about?” he asked.