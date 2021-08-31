ENTERTAINMENT

‘Daily Show’ Trolls Right-Wingers With A Special New Horse Remedy Just For Them

Tired of deworming meds? Try this instead!

Right-wingers who in many cases have refused the coronavirus vaccine are instead turning to a horse medication to treat or prevent COVID-19 despite warnings against using it. 

And that has the team at Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” seeing a potential opportunity.

In a special online segment, Michael Kosta pitches “an even more effective horse medicine that would prevent you from getting COVID-19 altogether.”

It’s Horsey Vax, and if the benefits sounds suspiciously like the normal people vax... well... that’s the point: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

COVID-19 Trevor Noah Vaccination Humor Ivermectin