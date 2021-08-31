‘Daily Show’ Trolls Right-Wingers With A Special New Horse Remedy Just For Them

Right-wingers who in many cases have refused the coronavirus vaccine are instead turning to a horse medication to treat or prevent COVID-19 despite warnings against using it.
And that has the team at Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” seeing a potential opportunity.
In a special online segment, Michael Kosta pitches “an even more effective horse medicine that would prevent you from getting COVID-19 altogether.”
It’s Horsey Vax, and if the benefits sounds suspiciously like the normal people vax... well... that’s the point:
