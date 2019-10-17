Trevor Noah Mocks Trump's Sons For Complaining About Nepotism

Trevor Noah mocked President Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. Wednesday night for griping about Hunter Biden receiving favoritism because of his family name.

Hold up, so the Trump boys wanted to attack the Bidens and the issue they chose was nepotism??? pic.twitter.com/2fP8i68HyI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 17, 2019

Noah said he could understand why most people would complain about Hunter Biden getting a leg up in life via his last name, but what he couldn’t understand was the Trump children doing it.

Trump Jr. drew ire on Twitter Tuesday after he criticized Hunter Biden for acknowledging in an interview that he would not have acquired certain roles on the boards of companies had he not been the son of former Vice President Joe Biden:

Dumpster fire at Biden HQ! “It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the US. I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happen in my life that if my name wasn’t Biden” Hunter Biden — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2019

“If there was ever an example of people who got opportunities because of their names, it’s these two,” Noah said on Wednesday night’s “The Daily Show.”