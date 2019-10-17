Trevor Noah Mocks Trump's Sons For Complaining About Nepotism

Trevor Noah mocked President Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. Wednesday night for griping about Hunter Biden receiving favoritism because of his family name.
Noah said he could understand why most people would complain about Hunter Biden getting a leg up in life via his last name, but what he couldn’t understand was the Trump children doing it.
Trump Jr. drew ire on Twitter Tuesday after he criticized Hunter Biden for acknowledging in an interview that he would not have acquired certain roles on the boards of companies had he not been the son of former Vice President Joe Biden:
“If there was ever an example of people who got opportunities because of their names, it’s these two,” Noah said on Wednesday night’s “The Daily Show.”
