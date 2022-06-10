Insurrectionists Complain About Being 'Profiled' In Scathing 'Daily Show' Sketch

Trevor Noah taunted participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection Thursday for being upset that they’re facing the consequences of their actions.

“The Daily Show” host offered his commentary on “the day when white people visited the democracy store and demanded to speak to the manager” as the House select committee investigating the attack prepared to lay out its findings in a live hearing Thursday evening.

Advertisement

More than 800 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Thursday’s hearing laid out how Trump and members of his inner circle executed the “conspiracy” to hold on to power.

“This is a new experience for a lot of these white people. You know, all of a sudden they’re finding out what it’s like to be on the bad side of the police and it turns out, they do not like it one bit,” Noah quipped.

He illustrated his point with a sketch, in which two “Trump supporters” spoke about their plight.

“As a Trump supporter in America, you already know that cops treat people like us differently. We can be profiled and misjudged anytime just trying to overthrow a free and fair election,” they said.

“You can be targeted solely because of how you look or what you chant or who you’re assaulting with a flagpole.”

Advertisement