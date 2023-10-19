'Daily Show' Gives Republicans Scathing Reminder Of Jim Jordan's Past

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) secured a new endorsement for his bid to become House speaker on Wednesday ― but it’s not exactly a ringing one.

“The Daily Show” released a video comparing allegations from Jordan’s past to ugly crimes committed by one of his predecessors.

Jordan has been accused of ignoring molestation claims against the Ohio State University wrestling team’s doctor when he was a coach there. Jordan has denied the allegations, which have been corroborated by multiple athletes.

But as “The Daily Show” notes in its video, there’s a track record of even worse behavior among House Republicans: former Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) has admitted to sexually abusing students when he was a teacher and wrestling coach in a high school.

That led “The Daily Show” to the scathing conclusion that Jordan is “not as bad as a pedophile” in its new video:

In the race for Speaker, there’s one obvious choice.



Jim Jordan: Not as Bad as a Pedophile pic.twitter.com/cHc9dmRKSJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 17, 2023