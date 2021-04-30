Scathing Supercut Makes A Mockery Of Right-Wing Freakouts In Biden’s First 100 Days

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” marked President Joe Biden’s 100th day in office on Friday with a montage of meltdowns that right-wing media have had about his administration.

Personalities on Fox News, Fox Business and Newsmax desperately try to conjure up scandals and push wild conspiracy theories about the Biden White House in the supercut.

It ends with Sean Hannity complaining on his widely watched Fox News show that Biden hasn’t thanked his predecessor, ex-President Donald Trump.

Watch the video here: