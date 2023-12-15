'Daily Show' Guest Host Kal Penn Spots 1 Republican Absent In GOP Political 'Theater'

“The Daily Show” guest host Kal Penn mocked Republicans over their “very special Christmas gift” for Joe Biden after the House GOP voted to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry against the president this week.
The actor and former Obama administration staffer ripped GOP lawmakers for advancing the inquiry before tossing to an MSNBC report on several Republicans appearing to say “the quiet part out loud” when asked about the effort.
“All I can say is Donald J. Trump 2024, baby,” said Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) in a video obtained by Rolling Stone.
“This has been I think the most transparent political – congressional investigation since I’ve been in Congress,” House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said of the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.
Penn couldn’t help but take a swipe at Comer’s remarks on Thursday.
“Man, oh, I hate when I slip up and say the thing I totally mean,” he quipped.
The guest host later declared that Republicans just want a “Biden impeached” headline before breaking out an X-rated diss aimed at a GOP congresswoman.
“This whole thing is such a piece of theater, I’m surprised Lauren Boebert’s not in the crowd giving someone a handy,” said Penn in a jab at the Republican’s “outrageous” behavior at a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical this year.
You can check out more of Penn’s monologue on “The Daily Show” below.