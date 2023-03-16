What's Hot

'Daily Show' Guest Host Kal Penn Reprises An Old Role To Ridicule Republicans

The actor, who served in the Obama White House, broke down Republicans' fear of the "woke mind virus."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Republicans are blaming “wokeness” for just about everything these days ― and actor Kal Penn is putting his white coat from “House” back on to help find a cure.

Numerous right-wing figures, including Fox NewsTucker Carlson, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have referred to so-called wokeness as a virus, or the “woke mind virus.” Twitter owner Elon Musk went as far as to suggest that “woke mind virus will destroy civilization” unless it is stopped.

During his guest hosting gig on “The Daily Show” this week, Penn reprised his role as Lawrence Kutner, a doctor in the hit medical drama “House,” to help treat patients with the fictional disease.

“Republicans are terrified of the woke mind virus,” Penn said as he introduced the skit. “I mean, to be clear: not terrified enough to support public health care to treat it, but terrified.”

According to Penn’s Kutner, symptoms of infection include not being “pissed off that Mr. Potato Head doesn’t have a penis,” believing racism exists and expressing apathy about a trans kid participating in school sports.

Watch the bit below.

