‘Daily Show’ Brutally Trolls Kevin McCarthy With How It Started… And How It’s Going

“The Daily Show” doesn’t return to the air until Oct. 16 following its writers strike hiatus, but the GOP coup ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the House speakership proved impossible for the program to ignore.
The Comedy Central show on Tuesday shared on X, formerly Twitter, a montage contrasting the breathless excitement of Republicans following McCarthy’s ascent to the role with scenes of the chaos that subsequently engulfed the House GOP.
“House Republicans: Promises made, promises kept,” the show captioned the supercut.
Watch the video here: