'Daily Show' Dream Team? Leslie Jones, Jordan Klepper Unite For Off-The-Rails Opener

“The Daily Show” has been testing out a rotating cast of guest hosts since Trevor Noah left nearly a year ago, but on Thursday evening they tried out a new format with not one replacement but two.

Leslie Jones, who retuned this week for a second stint as guest host, was joined by longtime “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper for a rollicking look at the day’s headlines.

It’s not clear if it’s a one-time team-up or if the two are under consideration as permanent hosts, but the duo brought enough energy to power a city.