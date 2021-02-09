'The Daily Show' Bids Farewell To Lou Dobbs With Mashup Of His 'Most North Korean' Moments

“The Daily Show” on Monday paid tribute to the “most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen”: former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

“Lou Dobbs Tonight” was canceled last Friday, a day after electronic voting system company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox Corporation. The suit accused the network of falsely reporting that Smartmatic was part of an effort to rig the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.

Dobbs, who amplified and added to Trump’s most absurd conspiracy theories about the election, was personally named in the lawsuit, along with Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell.

Dobbs has described Trump as “the greatest president in the history of our country,” “pretty close to perfect” and suggested he was sent from God. Watch below to see some of his most sycophantic moments:

Farewell to Lou Dobbs, the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen pic.twitter.com/rXSmpiZ1dK — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 9, 2021