'The Daily Show' Is Hiring, And It Has 2 Royally Good Candidates In Mind

Do you have at least two years of experience as a member of a royal family? Speak impeccable English? Own a castle or manor? If this is you, “The Daily Show” encourages you to apply for an open position on their program.

Trevor Noah’s late-night program issued the “job ad” Wednesday, conveniently timed just hours after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping back from their duties in the royal family and would begin to split their time between the U.K. and the U.S.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in a statement.

Now that the duke and duchess are out of a job, how lucky for them that they seem to be ideal applicants for a newly advertised role: