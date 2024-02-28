EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 election the daily show

'Daily Show' Guest Host Michael Kosta Flags Disturbing Omen From CPAC

"It's going to be a fun year," the comedian sarcastically predicted.
Lee Moran
One particular aspect of the Conservative Political Action Conference serves as a warning of what’s to come from Republicans, “Daily Show” guest host Michael Kosta suggested on Tuesday.

CPAC is an “important way to find out what the current conservative priorities are” and “based on the titles of this weekend’s panel discussions, it’s going to be a fun year,” he said.

Panels held at last week’s event at the Gaylord National in Maryland included:

“Burning Down The House”; “Where Globalism Goes To Die”; “Shooting From The Hip”; “Does Congress Even Matter?”; “Babies-R-Us”; and “Putting Our Heads In The Gas Stove.”

“Seems like you guys might be inhaling some fumes already,” joked Kosta.

