What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald Trump the daily show2024 election

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Michelle Wolf Calls Total BS On Trump’s Latest Swerve

“It’s like the Kool-Aid man suddenly caring about walls," the comedian joked.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

“The Daily Show” guest host Michelle Wolf isn’t buying Donald Trump’s apparent change in tone on abortion.

The former president and Republican 2024 front-runner is now “making the confusing and strategic decision to run as a moderate” on the issue which has been blamed for GOP losses in recent elections, Wolf noted on Tuesday night.

“Yeah, Trump, a moderate on abortion,” the comedian said. “It’s like the Kool-Aid man suddenly caring about walls. It’s too late dude, the damage is done, you big red bitch.”

Wolf hammered Trump for now acting as if he was against the Supreme Court’s overturning last year of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

She then jumped into a character as the four-times-indicted candidate and said: “What happened to Roe v. Wade folks? Come on? Obama lost them. We’re gonna bring back Roe, we’re gonna bring back Wade, I talked to both of them. I love to make deals.”

Watch Wolf’s full monologue here:

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot