What's Hot

Entertainment the daily showMike JohnsonDesi Lydic

'Daily Show' Answers Exactly 'Who The F**k' Is 'MAGA Mike Johnson'

Desi Lydic explained why "crazy boring" Johnson is the perfect new House speaker for Republicans.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The origin story of new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was laid bare on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

For the Comedy Central program’s latest “Daily Showography” segment, correspondent Desi Lydic explained that after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted as speaker, House Republicans needed to find a replacement “crazy enough to win over the far right, but boring enough that he wouldn’t spook the slightly less far right.”

“Crazy boring” Johnson ― who former President Donald Trump has hailed as “MAGA Mike Johnson” ― was the perfect fit, Lydic said. But still, one question lingered: “Who the fuck is he?”

Lydic goes on to recap Johnson’s staunch stances against abortion, birth control and same-sex marriage — which he once described as a “dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic” ― as well as his support of Trump’s Muslim ban, his role in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his dismissal of climate change.

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot