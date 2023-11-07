'Daily Show' Answers Exactly 'Who The F**k' Is 'MAGA Mike Johnson'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The origin story of new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was laid bare on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

For the Comedy Central program’s latest “Daily Showography” segment, correspondent Desi Lydic explained that after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted as speaker, House Republicans needed to find a replacement “crazy enough to win over the far right, but boring enough that he wouldn’t spook the slightly less far right.”

Advertisement

“Crazy boring” Johnson ― who former President Donald Trump has hailed as “MAGA Mike Johnson” ― was the perfect fit, Lydic said. But still, one question lingered: “Who the fuck is he?”

Lydic goes on to recap Johnson’s staunch stances against abortion, birth control and same-sex marriage — which he once described as a “dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic” ― as well as his support of Trump’s Muslim ban, his role in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his dismissal of climate change.