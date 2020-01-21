How Not To Celebrate: 'Daily Show' Mocks Some Colossal MLK Day Fails

How should you celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Not like these people.

On Monday, “The Daily Show” enlisted comedian and correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to name and shame some of those who were very off the mark in how they chose to honor the iconic civil rights leader.

“As we get further and further away from his life, it’s easy to forget what he was really about, which means sometimes people celebrate him in a really fucked up way,” Wood said.

This year’s biggest fails included an “MLK Day Sale” with “25% off everything Black,” a since-canceled “Freedom 2 Twerk” MLK Day party and one particularly astonishing use of his legacy to push a political agenda.

Check out “The Daily Show” segment below:

How should we celebrate MLK day? Not like these people. @roywoodjr reports: pic.twitter.com/P3uPqJhfwF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 21, 2020