'Daily Show' Drops Mock Trailer For Trump Coronavirus Disaster Movie 'Pandumbic'

“The Daily Show” has released a parody trailer for a disaster movie about President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, “Pandumbic.”
The trailer recaps the president’s numerous blunders in his response to the COVID-19 epidemic, showing several incidents in which the president shared misinformation, undermined the severity of the outbreak, was fact-checked by health authorities and acted inappropriately given the advice of medical professionals ― even as the virus continued to spread rapidly within the United States.
“The deadly coronavirus is spreading... and the man in charge is the dumbest person alive,” the trailer begins dramatically.
“A man immune... to information.”
Check out the mock trailer below.
