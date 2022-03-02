'Daily Show' Taunts Right-Wingers Who Praised Putin With Scathing Mock Drug Ad

A number of figures on the right with a long history of praising Russian President Vladimir Putin are backtracking now that he’s engaging in a brutal war on Ukraine.
“The Daily Show” is here to help.
The show created a fake ad for a product for people like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who in the past has said he was rooting for Russia and is now furiously trying to backpedal, as well as former President Donald Trump and his onetime secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.
Just watch out for some of those side effects: