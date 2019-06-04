Trevor Noah Thinks Queen Elizabeth Trolled Trump By Giving Him A Book

All it took for Trevor Noah to get “The Daily Show” audience laughing Monday night was to remark that Queen Elizabeth’s “gift for Donald Trump was a book.”

“Why would you give Donald Trump a book? Everyone knows the man doesn’t read .... For real, Donald Trump has no use for a book. It’s a useless gift,” he said.

The queen gave Trump a first edition of “The Second World War,” written by Winston Churchill, at the start of the president’s three-day state visit to London.

Noah thinks the queen might have been trolling Trump for referring to the Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markel, as “nasty” and for calling London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone-cold loser.”

There are other signs that the royal family isn’t thrilled with Trump. He won’t get to do what other visiting presidents, including Barack Obama, did, including riding in an open carriage or staying overnight in Buckingham Palace. It seems the massive palace is undergoing ... a renovation.

“Really?” asked Noah. “All 52 bedrooms in Buckingham Palace are being renovated at the same time? C’mon, man.”

Check out the clip above, and find out what gift Trump might give outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.