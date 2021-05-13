Introducing Insurrectigone … the best way for Republicans to forget all about once blaming ex-President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

The spoof medication “acts quickly to suppress whatever democratic principles or aversion to violence you might be feeling,” per the parody ad debuted on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Wednesday night.

The spot shows prominent Republicans ― including Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) ― chastising Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 violence. But after popping Insurrectigone, they’re suddenly transformed back into Trump sycophants.

“History never forgets, but you can!” the narrator mockingly says.

Watch the video here: