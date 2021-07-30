ENTERTAINMENT

‘Daily Show’ Creates Great New Word To Describe House GOP Anger At Wearing Masks Again

House Republicans are fuming at the reintroduced rule and the Comedy Central show had some fun with it.

Masks are mandated again in the House and House Republicans aren’t happy.

On Thursday, a large group marched on the Senate ― where the wearing of masks is mainly voluntary ― to protest the move.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” responded with a great new word.

“Karensurrection (noun),” the Comedy Central program cracked on Twitter at footage of the maskless lawmakers making their stand.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reintroduced the policy this week amid concerns over the spread of the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

All House members and staff — even those who are fully vaccinated — must now wear a “well-fitted, medical-grade, filtration face mask” at work, according to guidelines issued by Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician.

