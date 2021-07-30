‘Daily Show’ Creates Great New Word To Describe House GOP Anger At Wearing Masks Again

Masks are mandated again in the House and House Republicans aren’t happy.

On Thursday, a large group marched on the Senate ― where the wearing of masks is mainly voluntary ― to protest the move.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” responded with a great new word.

“Karensurrection (noun),” the Comedy Central program cracked on Twitter at footage of the maskless lawmakers making their stand.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reintroduced the policy this week amid concerns over the spread of the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

All House members and staff — even those who are fully vaccinated — must now wear a “well-fitted, medical-grade, filtration face mask” at work, according to guidelines issued by Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician.