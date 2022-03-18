Damning Supercut Shows How Closely U.S. Right-Wingers Mirror Russian Propaganda

“The Daily Show” on Thursday took a closer look at how some of the voices in America’s right-wing media closely match actual Russian propaganda.

Earlier this week, Mother Jones detailed a leaked memo in which the Kremlin asked state-run media to highlight Fox News host Tucker Carlson “as much as possible” due to his criticism of Washington and defense of Moscow.

Observers in Russia have noted that multiple excerpts from Carlson’s show have been translated to serve as propaganda on Russian state-sponsored TV. And he’s hardly alone.