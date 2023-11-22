What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald Trump the daily show2024 election

'Daily Show' Guest Host Ronny Chieng Taunts Trump With Most Thankless Job

“This is like nothing I’ve done before,” the comedian joked in the spoof segment.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

“The Daily Show” guest host Ronny Chieng on Tuesday carried out what could be one of the most impossible jobs right now: scheduling former President Donald Trump’s court appearances.

Chieng cut a seriously stressed figure in the spoof segment as he attempted to juggle where and when Trump needed to be amid his four criminal cases and civil fraud trial.

“This is like nothing I’ve done before,” he complained at one point.

The comedian had almost achieved the near-impossible of scheduling it all when an announcement on television, saying Trump faced yet another court date, brought him back down to earth.

Watch the video here:

And see Chieng’s monologue here:

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot