Jon Stewart Crashes 'The Daily Show' In An Unlikely Getup

Roy Wood Jr. is pulling out the big guns.

“The Daily Show” guest host started out Tuesday’s show with a breakdown of Donald Trump’s historic arraignment in Manhattan that afternoon. Then, as he opened up about the pressures of the guest-hosting gig, a surprise visitor stopped by.

“I’m trying to go viral this week. There’s a lot of pressure as guest host. You’ve got to be funny. You’ve got to be satirical. You’ve got to be powerful. You’ve got to go viral,” Wood Jr. said. “And I don’t know what to do. I wish I had somebody that I could talk to, to guide me.”

Advertisement

Enter former host Jon Stewart, dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“Use the force, Roy,” Stewart hollered.

Wood Jr. was confused by the intrusion. ”‘The Daily Show’ had a white host?’” he quipped. “Why are you dressed like Obi-Wan Kenobi?”

Apparently, it’s “comfortable.”

Wood Jr. is among a cast of rotating hosts for the show since Trevor Noah’s departure last year. Jordan Klepper is next up, followed by Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan. The showrunners haven’t announced a permanent host.

Watch below.