What's Hot

Trump Lashes Out At New York Prosecutor Who Charged Him With 34 Felonies

House GOP Inappropriately Interfering In Trump's Criminal Probe, Say Legal Experts

How The Manhattan District Attorney Ended Up Charging Donald Trump With Felonies

Kansas Lawmakers OK ‘Born Alive’ Abortion Bill, Send It To Governor

Sen. Mitt Romney Criticizes ‘Political’ Indictment Of Donald Trump

Justin Long And Kate Bosworth Are Engaged — And They Have The Sweetest Proposal Story

What The Polls Say About Trump's Indictment

See Photos Of Trump's Surrender And Arraignment

Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Breaks Up With Fiancee

Brooke Shields Says She Was 'Naive' For Doing Calvin Klein Ads As A Teen

Undercover Officers In Los Angeles File Legal Claims After Photo Backlash

Trump Arraignment Live Updates: Former President Explains His ‘Only Crime'

EntertainmentDonald Trump the daily showJon Stewart

Jon Stewart Crashes 'The Daily Show' In An Unlikely Getup

The former host showed up while Roy Wood Jr. was guest-hosting.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Roy Wood Jr. is pulling out the big guns.

The Daily Show” guest host started out Tuesday’s show with a breakdown of Donald Trump’s historic arraignment in Manhattan that afternoon. Then, as he opened up about the pressures of the guest-hosting gig, a surprise visitor stopped by.

“I’m trying to go viral this week. There’s a lot of pressure as guest host. You’ve got to be funny. You’ve got to be satirical. You’ve got to be powerful. You’ve got to go viral,” Wood Jr. said. “And I don’t know what to do. I wish I had somebody that I could talk to, to guide me.”

Enter former host Jon Stewart, dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“Use the force, Roy,” Stewart hollered.

Wood Jr. was confused by the intrusion. ”‘The Daily Show’ had a white host?’” he quipped. “Why are you dressed like Obi-Wan Kenobi?”

Apparently, it’s “comfortable.”

Wood Jr. is among a cast of rotating hosts for the show since Trevor Noah’s departure last year. Jordan Klepper is next up, followed by Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan. The showrunners haven’t announced a permanent host.

Watch below.

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community