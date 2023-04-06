Roy Wood Jr. Points Out Noticeably Absent Family Member At Trump's Speech

After pleading guilty in Manhattan to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday, Donald Trump railed against the indictment to members and invited guests at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He attacked the prosecutor in the case and the judge, complaining that “I have a Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family.”

Wood Jr. noted that the former president “also has a Trump-hating wife.”

“Even the pillow salesman showed up for this speech, but his wife didn’t show up,” Wood Jr. said of the Mar-a-Lago address, which was attended by Trump allies including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. “The speech was at the house. Melania didn’t even come downstairs.”