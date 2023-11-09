Sarah Silverman Drops X-Rated Inquiry Into What Rick Santorum Finds So 'Sexy'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sarah Silverman couldn’t help but drop a not-safe-for-work request for Rick Santorum after his wild on-air description of abortion earlier this week.

“You put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot and a lot of young people come out and vote,” the former GOP presidential candidate said.

“Sexy issues like abortion? What are his porn search words?” asked Silverman after a dramatic pause over the clip.

The comedian went on to cite an NBC News report that found GOP strategists seeking a new means to rally support behind “pro-life” messaging after finding a poll that indicated the term “no longer resonated with voters.”

“They’re looking to rebrand it, but personally, I think they should be forced to carry this phrase to term,” she quipped.

Silverman later turned to “Daily Show” correspondent Grace Kuhlenschmidt, who pitched the idea of “pro-lifers” being “totally honest” in their messaging.

“Their slogans can be just straight up ‘Your body, our choice’ or ‘Handmaid’s Tale, let’s try it?’” she joked.