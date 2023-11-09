Sarah Silverman Drops X-Rated Inquiry Into What Rick Santorum Finds So 'Sexy'

Sarah Silverman couldn’t help but drop a not-safe-for-work request for Rick Santorum after his wild on-air description of abortion earlier this week.
“The Daily Show” guest host on Wednesday flipped to a clip of the former Pennsylvania senator’s stimulating NewsMax commentary on Ohio voters’ decisions Tuesday to codify abortion rights into the state constitution and legalize recreational use of cannabis.
“You put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot and a lot of young people come out and vote,” the former GOP presidential candidate said.
“Sexy issues like abortion? What are his porn search words?” asked Silverman after a dramatic pause over the clip.
The comedian went on to cite an NBC News report that found GOP strategists seeking a new means to rally support behind “pro-life” messaging after finding a poll that indicated the term “no longer resonated with voters.”
“They’re looking to rebrand it, but personally, I think they should be forced to carry this phrase to term,” she quipped.
Silverman later turned to “Daily Show” correspondent Grace Kuhlenschmidt, who pitched the idea of “pro-lifers” being “totally honest” in their messaging.
“Their slogans can be just straight up ‘Your body, our choice’ or ‘Handmaid’s Tale, let’s try it?’” she joked.
You can catch more of Silverman’s monologue on “The Daily Show” below.