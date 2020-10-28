ENTERTAINMENT

'The Daily Show' Highlights The Strange Pattern In Sean Hannity's Election Coverage

The Fox News host sure does use a lot of the same material he used in 2016.

If Fox News host Sean Hannity’s attacks on Democrat Joe Biden sound familiar, that’s because they are.

In a montage of clips from the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, “The Daily Show” highlighted the conservative personality’s pattern of recycling taunts against Biden that he previously used against 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Hannity, one of President Donald Trump’s close confidants, has accused both Biden and Clinton of “hiding” from the media, of high-level political corruption and of a range of entirely speculative medical issues.

Listen below:

