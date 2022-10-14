‘Daily Show’ Imagines A Day In The Life Of Trump’s Special Master And It’s No Joke

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” imagined just what being the special master in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case entails.

And it’s no walk in the park.

In a parody video that aired Thursday, Michael Kosta portrayed U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie going about his daily tasks reviewing the government records that former President Donald Trump took with him following his 2020 election loss.

“Is this where I saw myself at age 78? Sorting through an ex-president’s stash of America’s most sensitive secrets and his used underwear? No. I’d rather be on a beach… or dead,” Kosta as Dearie asks.

“This is hell. I mean, miserable, agonizing, unyielding hell,” he concludes.