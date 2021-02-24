Republicans Rail Against ‘Pandemic Of Voting’ In Spoof ‘Daily Show’ Ad

Republicans have a plan to stop a new pandemic sweeping the United States in a parody ad released online by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Tuesday.

But it’s not a deadly virus that the GOP wants to curb.

Instead, Republicans rail against the “pandemic of voting” in the spoof spot.

Citing rising GOP efforts to discourage voting, the narrator faux-laments how “voting has done so much harm to this great nation.”

“Do you want your kids to grow up in a country where anyone can vote? Even people from Detroit?” she asks. “Stand up to ‘Big Vote’ and help the Republican Party make voting a thing of the past.”

Watch the video here: