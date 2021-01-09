POLITICS

Fox News’ Mocking Of ‘Crybaby’ Democrats Has Not Aged Well In Scathing Supercut

"The Daily Show" montage shows how the network's commentary on election losers has shifted since 2016.

How the personalities of Fox News have changed their tune.

A montage released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Friday featured footage of hosts and guests on the conservative network mocking “crybaby” Democrats following Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016.

But it’s cut with clips of them sympathizing with “heartbroken” and “confused” Trump supporters following his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden four years later.

“Look around, who’s angry? Who’s yelling, who’s hysterical?” Fox’s primetime star Tucker Carlson asked in 2016. In 2020, however, he empathized with the “deeply frustrated” supporters of the election-losing president.

Watch the video here:

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Fox News The Daily Show Sean Hannity Tucker Carlson