Fox News’ Mocking Of ‘Crybaby’ Democrats Has Not Aged Well In Scathing Supercut

How the personalities of Fox News have changed their tune.

A montage released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Friday featured footage of hosts and guests on the conservative network mocking “crybaby” Democrats following Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016.

But it’s cut with clips of them sympathizing with “heartbroken” and “confused” Trump supporters following his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden four years later.

“Look around, who’s angry? Who’s yelling, who’s hysterical?” Fox’s primetime star Tucker Carlson asked in 2016. In 2020, however, he empathized with the “deeply frustrated” supporters of the election-losing president.

Watch the video here:

