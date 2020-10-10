Supercut Exposes Fox News' Hypocrisy On Kamala Harris Debate Criticism

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has again exposed Fox News’ hypocrisy when it comes to President Donald Trump.
A montage released Friday showed personalities on the conservative network rushing to condemn Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and her facial responses to Vice President Mike Pence’s lies during Wednesday’s debate. Cut alongside was footage of Trump pulling similar expressions during the 2016 debates and beyond.
Check out the video here:
