POLITICS

Scathing Supercut Shows How Republicans Keep Moving The Goalposts On Trump’s Defeat

Will Donald Trump's most ardent supporters ever stop changing the criteria for Joe Biden's victory, "The Daily Show" asks in the damning montage.

Republicans’ unwillingness to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory is exposed in a new “Daily Show” montage released this week.

The supercut shows how President Donald Trump’s high profile supporters — including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Fox News personalities and the president himself — keep moving the goalposts whenever defeat nears.

Check out the video here:

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election Joe Biden Republican Party Fox News