Scathing Supercut Shows How Republicans Keep Moving The Goalposts On Trump’s Defeat

Republicans’ unwillingness to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory is exposed in a new “Daily Show” montage released this week.
The supercut shows how President Donald Trump’s high profile supporters — including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Fox News personalities and the president himself — keep moving the goalposts whenever defeat nears.
Check out the video here:
