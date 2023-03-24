What's Hot

Donald Trump the daily show

Filthy Montage Mocks CNN, MSNBC Coverage Of Possible Donald Trump Arrest

The "Daily Show" says its "Trump Arrest Edging Compilation" is the hottest "on Pornhub right now."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” on Thursday mocked the apparent anticipation of news coverage over the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump for hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

In a video titled the “Trump Arrest Edging Compilation,” the Comedy Central program spliced together clips of personalities and guests principally on CNN and MSNBC talking about how the case was “heading toward the climax” and would be a “really explosive moment,” among other innuendos.

It’s the “hottest compilation on Pornhub right now,” the show joked on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

