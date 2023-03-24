“The Daily Show” on Thursday mocked the apparent anticipation of news coverage over the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump for hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

In a video titled the “Trump Arrest Edging Compilation,” the Comedy Central program spliced together clips of personalities and guests principally on CNN and MSNBC talking about how the case was “heading toward the climax” and would be a “really explosive moment,” among other innuendos.