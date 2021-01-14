The violent and divisive rhetoric of President Donald Trump and his allies in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol riot is laid bare in a chilling supercut released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday.

Trump, members of his family, White House officials, Fox News personalities, congressional Republicans and others promote baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and demand retribution in the montage.

“We need to fight back,” urges Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in the clip.

Fox News’ prime time host Tucker Carlson tells his millions of viewers that the election was rigged, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) urges conservatives to “lightly threaten” lawmakers and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls on Republicans to “grow a backbone and fight.”

In clips recorded at a rally before the riot, Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. whip up anger among the crowd and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, encourages “trial by combat.”

The video concludes with Trump at the rally demanding his supporters “fight like hell.” The president was on Wednesday impeached by the House, for a second time, for incitement to insurrection.

Watch the video here: