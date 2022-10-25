'The Daily Show' Brutally Mocks Sen. Ted Cruz For Getting Booed By Yankees Fans

“The Daily Show” let loose on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday over the ice-cold reception he received at Yankee Stadium last weekend.

Baseball fans heckled and insulted Cruz at a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Sunday. In videos posted on social media, people could be heard booing him and shouting “fuck you” and “get out of New York.”

Advertisement

According to “The Daily Show,” even though the Yankees lost the game and their chance to head to the World Series, fans turned “a series loss into a win for humanity.”

“I mean, yeah, it sucks that we lost, and season’s over or whatever, but hey, at least we got to call Ted Cruz a lying, motherfucking, Capitol-storming racist sonofabitch,” one fictional Yankees fan said in the late-night show’s spoof.

“I thought, ‘Why is Ted Cruz not in Texas right now? Was there a natural disaster or something?’” another wondered.

Watch below:

On an all-new 30 for 30, Yankees fans turn a series loss into a win for humanity pic.twitter.com/rXtkPIWV0y — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2022