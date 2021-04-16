Trevor Noah On The Grim Reality Of Having 'The Talk' In Black Families

Trevor Noah spoke Thursday night about the disturbing conversations Black parents have with their young children in an effort to prevent them from falling victim to police violence.

“The Daily Show” host’s comments came in the wake of the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was shot by Minnesota-area police during a traffic stop on Sunday.

“For Black people in America, these traffic stops are scarier than any Jordan Peele movie,” Noah said.

“Believe me, every Black family in America knows what ‘The Talk’ is,” he continued.

Every Black family knows what “the talk” is. Here’s why. pic.twitter.com/mKQMuD1skP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 16, 2021

For those who are unaware, “The Talk” is the conversation Black parents have with their kids to teach them how to behave when interacting with police. It is a grim ritual that has occurred in Black families for generations.

“That’s right. Police violence is such a threat that somehow the most uncomfortable talk you have to have with your kids is the one where you don’t use the word ‘semen,’” Noah said.

“The ‘police talk’ simply isn’t something that occurs in white households,” he added. “I mean, if it did, it would be a very different conversation. ’OK now honey, if you ever get pulled over by a police officer, what do you do? You look him in the eye, and you say, ‘Do you know who I am?’”