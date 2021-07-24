'Daily Show' Celebrates 25 Years With A Mocking Thank You For Its Biggest 'Fans'

“The Daily Show” turned 25 this week.

And the Comedy Central program — currently under the stewardship of Trevor Noah — marked the landmark quarter-century moment with a message to its “fans.”

Well, to the personalities — including Republican politicians and people on conservative network Fox News — who for years have been angered by the critical takes of Noah and his predecessors, particularly Jon Stewart.

“25 fucking years, thank you fans!” the clip, titled “A Special Shoutout To The Pundits,” concludes.

Watch the video here: