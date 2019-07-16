Trevor Noah compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler Monday night after the president defended his racism.

On Monday, Trump was asked if he was concerned that some people viewed his tweets telling the four members of the progressive “squad” of Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from.

Trump responded: “It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me.”

“Just because many people agree with you doesn’t mean you aren’t being racist, okay?” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “Imagine if Hitler was, like, ‘I know everybody says I’m bad, but have you seen how many people are waving at me in the streets, ja? I mean, if I was racist, they would say something, ja?’”

Noah also said he didn’t know what was worse: the fact that Trump thought it was acceptable to tell congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from or the fact that he said it to people who were already where they came from.

New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts were all born in in the U.S. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota immigrated from Somalia as a refugee when she was 12 years old.

“It’s almost like, in Trump’s head, you can’t be a person of color and an American,” Noah said.

Watch more in the video above (the section on the squad begins at 1:22). The plot thickens when Noah turns into the “racism detective.”