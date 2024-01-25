Entertainment the daily showJon Stewart

'Daily Show' Trolls Jon Stewart Over Return With Hilarious Reminder

The Comedy Central program welcomed Stewart back with a fitting gag on X.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

It’s been a minute since Jon Stewart left “The Daily Show.”

So, to mark the announcement of his (partial) return to helming the program on Wednesday, its team refreshed viewers’ minds on who’d soon be back on their screens.

“If you’re unfamiliar with his work, this is the popcorn gif guy,” the show jokingly wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

Indeed, a clip of Stewart munching on popcorn during his time on the show from 1999 to 2015 is often deployed on social media by folks waiting for a massive argument to go down.

via GIPHY

Stewart himself has previously embraced the meme:

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot