'The Daily Show' Curates 'SOTU Edition' Of Trump's Dictionary Of Non-Words

“The Daily Show” has a few new additions to its ever-growing list of President Donald Trump’s “best words.”

The president, who once said, “I know words. I have the best words,” added “stankchuary” and “dersault” to the collection during his 80-minute State of the Union address Tuesday.

The late-night show regularly curates supercuts of Trump’s creative vocabulary, and it delivered a compilation of his “best words” of 2019 in December.

Here’s the latest on Trump’s Best Words: SOTU Edition.